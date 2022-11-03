Previous
Ground Level by sarah19
Photo 2708

Ground Level

At Aberdeen Art Gallery.....I love this place. Every time I visit I find something inspiring. I suppose you might say it was quiet today but actually this was just a moment! Neil asleep in his buggy, Allan chatting to a former colleague behind me and at just the right moment.....
Three good things.
1. Sunny November days
2. Play times, bus journey, unplanned meet up with Allan in the city 😄, home in daylight.
3. Lovely journey to stay with 'Bremner family' before a day of clearing at family home.... 65 years years.
Sarah Bremner

Photo Details

