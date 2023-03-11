Previous
Birthday at the church cafe

I was helping at the monthly coffee morning today and one of our friends had a birthday. She didn't know how many knew about this special event but was very touched when her warm croissant was delivered to her with a candle and everyone sang happy birthday 😄
This is Ellie lighting the candle before delivering it!!!
Three good things
1. Such a lovely community event and so many friends there in spite of the rather chilly weather. Still a lot of snow lying where the sun hasn't reached.
2. Two bags of my resources delivered by my job share partner Emily. That's me hanging up my teaching hat for a little while.
3. Jonathan, Sarah and Neil came for the afternoon and dinner before they headed home to put a tired little guy to bed.
