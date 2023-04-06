Previous
Grey, green and gold by sarah19
We were in Aberdeen today and it was wet and grey.....We took a shortcut beside the old St Nicholas Kirk, full of ancient stones, around and below. And then I stopped and looked around and noticed the daffodils. They dispersed the gloom and the grass is beginning to grow too. 😊
Three good things
1. A new sideboard for the dining room. We have so many dishes crammed into the one we have had for thirty years. The room is large enough for both 😊
2. A lovely lunchtime concert - the Aberdeen Gaelic Choir sand for 45 minutes. It's all four part harmony with no accompaniment and such a wonderful sound. Allan sang with the choir for several years.
3. The sun has come out now that we are home.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Sarah Bremner

Dixie Goode ace
Nice shot. We have daffodils too and it does help.
April 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How the humble daffodil can bring colour and joy to any grey day!
April 6th, 2023  
