Grey, green and gold

We were in Aberdeen today and it was wet and grey.....We took a shortcut beside the old St Nicholas Kirk, full of ancient stones, around and below. And then I stopped and looked around and noticed the daffodils. They dispersed the gloom and the grass is beginning to grow too. 😊

Three good things

1. A new sideboard for the dining room. We have so many dishes crammed into the one we have had for thirty years. The room is large enough for both 😊

2. A lovely lunchtime concert - the Aberdeen Gaelic Choir sand for 45 minutes. It's all four part harmony with no accompaniment and such a wonderful sound. Allan sang with the choir for several years.

3. The sun has come out now that we are home.

