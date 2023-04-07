Previous
Morning light on new sideboard by sarah19
Morning light on new sideboard

Lovely light on our new furniture. I'm delighted to have good space for all the dishes needed on the rare occasions that we have lots of family at home. I love buying favourite / designed / influenced pottery / stoneware and having enough for ten round the dining room table. But I have never been able to store it all effectively 😂😂
Now..... well I must keep clear of lovely pottery establishments 😂😂😂😂
Three good things
1. A lovely morning walk
2. Knitting....I'm using some favourite colours/ textures for the reverse side of my tapestry cushion cover.
3. A wee visit from lovely friends. They enjoyed the banana loaf Allan made today 😊
Gosia ace
Looks really nice
April 7th, 2023  
