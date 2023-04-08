Previous
At the gallery by sarah19
Photo 2865

At the gallery

This caught my eye at Aberdeen Art Gallery on Thursday.
"Cunningham's brooch is made from materials found on beachcombing trips - a piece of glass, a tiny fish shaped object, shell and freshwater pearls. Although personal to him, it reminds us all of holidays spent scouring beaches for shells and other souvenirs."

Three good things
1. Cake making for a friend who has been poorly for a couple of weeks. Thankfully on the mend.
2. Lots of activity... helped at church cafe, met visiting friends, a little bit of food shopping, oven cleaning, knitting..... quite a day!
3. Paper clearance of the study.... well ...my paper things!! Dust busting around the piano and now I can play it. 🎼😄
Sarah Bremner

Allison Williams ace
What a great idea! Unique and full of memories!
April 9th, 2023  
