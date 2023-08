Knitting time

Last summer Evie was playing with a doll that Susannah had and there was a little jacket I had knitted years earlier. Laura asked me if I could knit one for Evie so a year on......I'm getting on with it.

Enjoying it now that I have worked out what is happening with the little bobble bits!!!

Three good things

1. More early morning gardening....

2. Chiropractor appointment for Allan....a rather bothersome back pain for a few days.

3. Bifold doors open and a gentle breeze. Feels like summer