Trio in sunshine

It was lovely walking at Haddo House Estate yesterday. Little guy had his wellie boots on and had enormous fun exploring some very big puddles, some came over the top of the boots. But he didn't complain, enjoyed seeing the ducks, WOW at the big logs from the trees that had been recently cut....

The damage from Storm Arwen is still so evident 😔

Three good things

1. Laura's birthday in Melbourne.... the flowers I ordered for her arrived. 🥰

2. Calm outside but rather chilly.

3. Cooking.... turkey lasagne for dinner tonight. And a pretty well stocked freezer. 😊😊