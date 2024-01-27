Previous
One puff and they were out!! by sarah19
Photo 3152

One puff and they were out!!

What an extraordinary day.
I didn't do this on my own and I couldn't have done it without Susannah, but what an awesome birthday party Allan had. I'm on my feet leading everyone in singing Happy Birthday. Surrounded by lovely friends from Sunday School to Seventy he responded so well to it all. As we went across to the venue he was so nervous, not knowing who might be there. But what a warm reception.,...
Three good things,
1. Everyone enjoyed being with people from his earlier years.
2. The biggest secret... friends were very complimentary that I'd kept it to completion. 😂
3.So many memories, connections and magic moments.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
What a happy picture. Happy Birthday!
January 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise