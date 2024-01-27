One puff and they were out!!

What an extraordinary day.

I didn't do this on my own and I couldn't have done it without Susannah, but what an awesome birthday party Allan had. I'm on my feet leading everyone in singing Happy Birthday. Surrounded by lovely friends from Sunday School to Seventy he responded so well to it all. As we went across to the venue he was so nervous, not knowing who might be there. But what a warm reception.,...

Three good things,

1. Everyone enjoyed being with people from his earlier years.

2. The biggest secret... friends were very complimentary that I'd kept it to completion. 😂

3.So many memories, connections and magic moments.