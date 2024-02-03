Morning light

Loving the gentle morning light these days. No rush to get up and when I do it feels like I have far more energy to do stuff!

Today I was up to my eyes in teaching resources.......but at the end of the day our large hall was 'educational stuff' free.

Lots of paper to recycling box, laminated resources to general waste bin and key items that I may want to refer to, or use are organised in a few folders in the wardrobe in the garage!

There are some upstairs spaces that I still need to check out but I'm in the mood!!!

Three good things

1. Another light morning

2. Little breaks are good.

3. Oh how good it is to get some order into chaos!!😊