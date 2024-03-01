Tea and cake time

Today is the World Day off Prayer and we had a lovely morning gathering at the Church of Scotland, up the road.

Two of my lovely friends Eileen and Sheila, were looking after us all. Another friend, Pat, is away with her husband in far flung places but had prepared what was needed in advance. So I took some photos to send to her.

Three good things

1. A glorious sunny morning.

2. Lovely afternoon walk with Allan and a half way break for coffee and shared cake!

3. More tidying.....cards, writing paper etc, and it did motivate me to write to a friend in care down south. 💛