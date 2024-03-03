Happy Family

So lovely to hear that they are all together at home now. My sister and BIL are down from the Isle of Skye and enjoying a few days with their new grandson.

Such a special time when first baby gets home. So much to learn and so much to enjoy.

Three good things

1. Snow showers for a short while this morning!!

2. More big sorting stuff. Started on photos in the bureau drawers..... what can I use the empty drawers for?

3. Delicious fish and chips for dinner.....no breadcrumbs but we rather enjoyed ground almonds used instead.