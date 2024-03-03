Previous
Happy Family by sarah19
Happy Family

So lovely to hear that they are all together at home now. My sister and BIL are down from the Isle of Skye and enjoying a few days with their new grandson.
Such a special time when first baby gets home. So much to learn and so much to enjoy.
Three good things
1. Snow showers for a short while this morning!!
2. More big sorting stuff. Started on photos in the bureau drawers..... what can I use the empty drawers for?
3. Delicious fish and chips for dinner.....no breadcrumbs but we rather enjoyed ground almonds used instead.
Sarah Bremner

