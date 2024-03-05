Previous
Tain buildings by sarah19
Tain buildings

Painted by my brother. He showed us a few of his paintings of local places when I was up north recently. I loved the colour and tones. He has a good friend who has lots of specialist scanning and printing equipment so they have come to a working arrangement so he can have copies to share. Mine arrived by post today but I need to explore my frame collection!!
Three good things
1. An early start. Allan had to go to Edinburgh to collect some documents.
2. A lot of laundry catch up and other housework. Feels good to sit down afterwards.
3. Half hour of Pilates on zoom. I had to go to collect Allan at the railway station. Actually I think half an hour is long enough for me now. I could do that more easily by myself 😊. And then family catch up on zoom too. Amazing to be able to share.
Sarah Bremner

Kathy A ace
Such a lovely painting!
March 6th, 2024  
