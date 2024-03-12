Previous
An extraordinary map by sarah19
Photo 3195

An extraordinary map

I saw this map of Scotland a few days ago and just wanted to keep it for the record.
It has been created using rocks that are exactly the kind of rock in the real world just where they are on the map.
Enjoy!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg3kmmvey42o
Three good things
1. A lovely visit from Astrid and her two little people - her little boy was just 2 in January but was quite at home in two minutes, enjoying all the toys.
2. Thyroid check... brilliant nurse and I didn't feel a thing. Never too keen to part with my blood 😄
3. An amazing sorting time with boxes of photos. Lots of laughs and lots of photos to the shredder.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
That’s a very cool map - created by a geologist?
March 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise