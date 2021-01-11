Previous
Ship Shape by seacreature
Photo 1539

Ship Shape

This is the boat that was being painted on 9th. All sparkling in a new coat of paint - and now they are loading up the engine, fishing nets etc. ready to head out for a day on the ocean
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
