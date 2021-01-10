Previous
Next
Milk Bath by seacreature
Photo 1538

Milk Bath

I was experimenting with submerging some flowers in a vase - then I added some milk to see what happened, and then some red food colouring
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise