Balmy winter's day

Last minute shopping at the butcher by the harbour for "cheap meat" for my doglets, if there is such a thing these days. Life has been so chaotically busy again so my daily photos and posts are very erratic again. I don't seem to be coping very well with everything on my plate and need to start offloading some responsibilities that are becoming too much for me now that I no longer have my best buddy in my life to share the load.