Missed the mark somewhat by seacreature
Missed the mark somewhat

Another shot from yesterday. I restricted myself to my hardly ever used 10-18mm lens because I am determined to learn how to use this lens. Yes it was "cheap" at the time, on special at a Canon Roadshow, but that doesn't mean it should just sit in my camera bag. It is a whole different way of seeing the world at 10mm and here I could kick myself for not realising at the time I didn't need so much of that ugly wall on the left - if I had swung round a few degrees I could have had less of that wall and more of the opening framing a scene outside ... oh well. Next time!
1st October 2022

Desi

