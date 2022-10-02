Sign up
Photo 2077
Nasturtiums
After watering my garden this morning, I decided to get my camera out (and get wet kneeling on the wet lawn). Love the pop of colour these nasturtiums bring.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2077
photos
41
followers
14
following
569% complete
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
2nd October 2022 9:55am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
