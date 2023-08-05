Sign up
Previous
Photo 2349
Oh what a beautiful morning, Oh what a beautiful day
The West Coast is blooming again as it always does this time of year with wild flowers springing up in all the "empty" fields out in the countryside, and all the vacant land or verges in town
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
3
1
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th August 2023 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mark St Clair
ace
Gorgeous ! I would love to have these in my yard
August 5th, 2023
Desi
@frodob
Thank you. They only last a couple of months and then the spectacle is over until the following year, but I love it every year. There seem to be areas where the white flowers dominate like our area, and then not far away it will be fields of bright orange, or yellow. The purple ones are starting to come out in our area now too
August 5th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
@seacreature
you definitely have to capture the purple ones!
August 5th, 2023
