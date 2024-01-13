Previous
That Sinking Feeling by seacreature
Photo 2478

That Sinking Feeling

Had to wonder if the owner of this fishing boat knows? The engine is still on this boat
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
678% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted. The engine still looks salvageable
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise