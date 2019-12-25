Previous
Next
Merry Christmas 2019 by seattlite
Photo 2031

Merry Christmas 2019

Merry Christmas to my 365 friends!
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Merry Christmas Gloria :)
December 25th, 2019  
Fisher Family
Merry Christmas to youand all your family Gloria

Ian
December 25th, 2019  
bkb in the city
Merry Christmas to you as well Gloria
December 25th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Beautiful ornament, Merry Christmas Gloria.
December 25th, 2019  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Merry Christmas Gloria !
December 25th, 2019  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely - happy holidays
December 25th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise