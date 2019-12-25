Sign up
Photo 2031
Merry Christmas 2019
Merry Christmas to my 365 friends!
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2037
photos
208
followers
224
following
556% complete
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Merrelyn
ace
Merry Christmas Gloria :)
December 25th, 2019
Fisher Family
Merry Christmas to youand all your family Gloria
Ian
December 25th, 2019
bkb in the city
Merry Christmas to you as well Gloria
December 25th, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Beautiful ornament, Merry Christmas Gloria.
December 25th, 2019
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Merry Christmas Gloria !
December 25th, 2019
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely - happy holidays
December 25th, 2019
