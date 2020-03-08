Previous
Anchor Park by seattlite
Anchor Park

This skyscape was taken a couple of weeks ago at Anchor Park which is located on Alki Avenue in West Seattle. Daylight savings time is one of the many banes of my existence :). That is why I'm posting so early...spring ahead. Enjoy your Sunday.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
