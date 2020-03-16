Previous
Black-Capped Chickadee by seattlite
Photo 2105

Black-Capped Chickadee

This little chickadee was spotted and photographed on the lower trail of Lincoln Park last month. Photos will be harder to take of these tiny birds or any birds once the trees' leaves start to fill in the bare branches of winter. Have a great day.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
John ace
Sweet. Love the contrast of colors!
March 16th, 2020  
Diana ace
a stunning capture and fabulous composition with lovely details.
March 16th, 2020  
Barb ace
Marvelous capture! Fav
March 16th, 2020  
Lis Lapthorn
Great capture
March 16th, 2020  
