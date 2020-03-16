Sign up
Photo 2105
Black-Capped Chickadee
This little chickadee was spotted and photographed on the lower trail of Lincoln Park last month. Photos will be harder to take of these tiny birds or any birds once the trees' leaves start to fill in the bare branches of winter. Have a great day.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2111
photos
206
followers
222
following
576% complete
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
John
ace
Sweet. Love the contrast of colors!
March 16th, 2020
Diana
ace
a stunning capture and fabulous composition with lovely details.
March 16th, 2020
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture! Fav
March 16th, 2020
Lis Lapthorn
Great capture
March 16th, 2020
