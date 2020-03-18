Previous
Next
Framed With Branches and Wires by seattlite
Photo 2107

Framed With Branches and Wires

Walking down SW Jacobsen Road to Beach Drive, the view of the Olympics and Puget Sound is obscured by branches and wire. Hence, I used them as a frame. Take care everyone. Stay safe.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
577% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise