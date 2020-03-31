Previous
Next
Adornment by seattlite
Photo 2120

Adornment

The way this tiny branch of blooms adorned this fence caught my eye for this photo a few weeks ago. Everyone take care.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So delicate and beautiful - fav
March 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise