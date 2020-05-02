Sign up
Photo 2152
Happy Face
Happy Face says Happy Saturday. This shot was taken at Green Lake last month. Thanks for stopping by.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Sally Ings
ace
So sweet, fabulous details
May 2nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet !
May 2nd, 2020
KWind
ace
Great shot! Love how fluffy he/she is!
May 2nd, 2020
