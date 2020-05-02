Previous
Happy Face by seattlite
Photo 2152

Happy Face

Happy Face says Happy Saturday. This shot was taken at Green Lake last month. Thanks for stopping by.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Sally Ings ace
So sweet, fabulous details
May 2nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet !
May 2nd, 2020  
KWind ace
Great shot! Love how fluffy he/she is!
May 2nd, 2020  
