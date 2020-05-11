Gene Coulon Memorial Park Beach

Last Friday a friend and I walked the trail around the Gene Coulon Park area in Renton, WA. This shot was taken at the most southeast end of Lake Washington looking west toward the Bryn Mawr neighborhood and on to the Olympic Mountains.



FYI: "Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park (originally Lake Washington Beach Park) consists of 57 acres of land and water at the southeast corner of Lake Washington."



"Lake Washington is a large freshwater lake adjacent to the city of Seattle. It is the largest lake in King County and the second largest natural lake in the state of Washington, after Lake Chelan. It borders the cities of Seattle on the west, Bellevue and Kirkland on the east, Renton on the south and Kenmore on the north, and encloses Mercer Island. The lake is fed by the Sammamish River at its north end and the Cedar River at its south."



