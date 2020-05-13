Previous
Three of Five by seattlite
Three of Five

Three of five goslings were swimming together. The other two were near by. Another capture taken of the goslings at Green Lake several days ago. Thanks for stopping by.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
They are so cute. Sweet capture.
May 13th, 2020  
Monica
Such a cute shot!
May 13th, 2020  
