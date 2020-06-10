Previous
Bumble Bee by seattlite
Photo 2191

Bumble Bee

A bumble bee gathering pollen. This shot was taken last month. Enjoy your day!
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lynda McG ace
Nice capture and colours 😁
June 10th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and lovely cheerful colours.
June 10th, 2020  
