Photo 2191
Bumble Bee
A bumble bee gathering pollen. This shot was taken last month. Enjoy your day!
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
2
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2197
photos
208
followers
219
following
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
Lynda McG
ace
Nice capture and colours 😁
June 10th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and lovely cheerful colours.
June 10th, 2020
