Previous
Next
Pals by seattlite
Photo 2192

Pals

This is a candid of a guy and his dog that was taken in April of this year. Another capture that I changed to b&w. Thanks for stopping by. Have a great day!
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
nice shot of companionship
June 11th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Shot in the right place, dog by his side.! And he is young - I have noticed that - so many with dogs! Got to be good~ fav
June 11th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful composition
June 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise