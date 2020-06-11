Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2192
Pals
This is a candid of a guy and his dog that was taken in April of this year. Another capture that I changed to b&w. Thanks for stopping by. Have a great day!
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2198
photos
208
followers
219
following
600% complete
View this month »
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
nice shot of companionship
June 11th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Shot in the right place, dog by his side.! And he is young - I have noticed that - so many with dogs! Got to be good~ fav
June 11th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful composition
June 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close