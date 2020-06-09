Sign up
Photo 2190
Urban Walker
This candid shot was taken last month at the Gene Coulon Memorial Park Beach. I changed it from color to b&w. Thanks for stopping by.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely candid capture, Gloria.
June 9th, 2020
Diana
ace
Great candid, I see the gloves and hope she wore a mask too ;-)
June 9th, 2020
365 Project
close