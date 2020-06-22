Sign up
Photo 2203
Delicate Details
These delicate-tiny-colorful blooms were growing in a garden at Green Lake. Another Green Lake photo taken several days ago. Enjoy your day!
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful image
June 22nd, 2020
Babs
ace
So pretty, gorgeous colour.
June 22nd, 2020
Santina
very beautiful shot, I like the details and the delicate colors
June 22nd, 2020
