Cloudscape by seattlite
Photo 2206

Cloudscape

The sky was filled with clouds for as far as the eye could see on this particular day a couple of weeks ago.This shot was taken from Lowman Park Beach. Thanks for stopping by.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

