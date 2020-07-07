Sign up
Photo 2218
Tiny Sparrow
A tiny sparrow perched on a weathered log along Lincoln Park Beach. This shot was taken last month.Have a great day.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture ...
July 7th, 2020
