Boo by seattlite
Boo

This is Boo, Mr. Personality, in a quiet moment before he gracefully jumped into his bed for an afternoon nap.

His favorite napping place is a window seat where a tall cat tree with a comfortable bed is placed in front of a big window. He talks to the birds outside of the window :). Thanks for stopping by.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

@seattlite
