Bumblebee Behind by seattlite
Photo 2254

Bumblebee Behind

Upside down bumblebee behind shot :) that was taken last month. Have a great day.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
