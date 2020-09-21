Previous
Fall by seattlite
Fall

The look of Fall is upon us. Tomorrow is the official start of Fall but the look of Fall already here. This shot was taken in Lincoln Park a few days ago. Have a great Monday.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
bkb in the city
Beautiful spot
September 21st, 2020  
