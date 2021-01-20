Previous
Sparrow by seattlite
Sparrow

I spotted this little sparrow while on a walk around Beach Drive a couple of days ago. Thanks for stopping by.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
