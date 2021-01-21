Previous
Green Lake's Winter Look by seattlite
Green Lake's Winter Look

This shot was taken at Green Lake in December 2020. Have a great day.
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
John Falconer ace
Nice shot. The water looks a bit cold for swimming.
January 21st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful shot - so sharp and clear , love the shades of green intermingled with the autumnal gold , super reflections and it looks so cold ! fav
January 21st, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Nice tones and reflections
January 21st, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful reflections
January 21st, 2021  
Babs ace
Lovely scene it looks so peaceful
January 21st, 2021  
