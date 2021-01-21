Sign up
Photo 2416
Green Lake's Winter Look
This shot was taken at Green Lake in December 2020. Have a great day.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot. The water looks a bit cold for swimming.
January 21st, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful shot - so sharp and clear , love the shades of green intermingled with the autumnal gold , super reflections and it looks so cold ! fav
January 21st, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Nice tones and reflections
January 21st, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful reflections
January 21st, 2021
Babs
ace
Lovely scene it looks so peaceful
January 21st, 2021
