Photo 2420
Power To Spare
Hard-working tugs moving a barge on Puget Sound. The smaller tug is slightly hidden by the larger tug. This shot was taken earlier this month.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2426
photos
206
followers
212
following
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
Babs
ace
Tugs work so hard don't they
January 25th, 2021
