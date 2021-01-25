Previous
Power To Spare by seattlite
Power To Spare

Hard-working tugs moving a barge on Puget Sound. The smaller tug is slightly hidden by the larger tug. This shot was taken earlier this month.
25th January 2021

gloria jones

seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Babs ace
Tugs work so hard don't they
January 25th, 2021  
