by seattlite
A close up shot of moss growing on a cement column. When the sunlight shined upon the moss covered column's top, the moss' details created a neat photo op. This shot was taken a few days ago on a walk around the hood. Have a great weekend.
gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful close up and back-lighting.
March 6th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 6th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Wonderful light here.
March 6th, 2021  
Kate ace
Nice closeup
March 6th, 2021  
