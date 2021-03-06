Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2460
A close up shot of moss growing on a cement column. When the sunlight shined upon the moss covered column's top, the moss' details created a neat photo op. This shot was taken a few days ago on a walk around the hood. Have a great weekend.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2466
photos
201
followers
210
following
673% complete
View this month »
2453
2454
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful close up and back-lighting.
March 6th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 6th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Wonderful light here.
March 6th, 2021
Kate
ace
Nice closeup
March 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close