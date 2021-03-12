Previous
Next
Piano Cat by seattlite
Photo 2466

Piano Cat

Mr. Boo sitting atop the piano taking in the sunlight coming through the window. Can you see the prism of light on the back of his neck? This shot was taken a few days ago..
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful Mr Boo,and a lovely portrait !
March 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise