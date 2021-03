Reflections

Reflections on Green Lake are always a treat. In this shot, I am standing on the southwest side of the lake looking northeast across the lake. Unfortunately, Green Lake over the past year has become a tent city with the dangers that come with the drug addicted...used heroin needles, unsanitary conditions, disruption, crime. Thus far, I have been successful in keeping this out of my photos and keeping myself safe. Just a small dose of reality of the unsolved problems Seattle faces.