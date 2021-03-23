Previous
Stay The Course...Lowman Park Photo by seattlite
Stay The Course...Lowman Park Photo

Keep believing...Keep the faith...

2 Thessalonians 2:13-17

"Stand Firm
13 But we ought always to thank God for you, brothers and sisters loved by the Lord, because God chose you as firstfruits[b] to be saved through the sanctifying work of the Spirit and through belief in the truth. 14 He called you to this through our gospel, that you might share in the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.

15 So then, brothers and sisters, stand firm and hold fast to the teachings[c] we passed on to you, whether by word of mouth or by letter.
16 May our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our Father, who loved us and by his grace gave us eternal encouragement and good hope, 17 encourage your hearts and strengthen you in every good deed and word."
gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I like the textures, layers and your pov. Wonderful bible quote, too.
March 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture with the bible quote.
March 23rd, 2021  
