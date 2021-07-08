Sign up
Photo 2552
Container Flowers
I am terrible at remembering names of plants even in my own garden or containers :). Anyway, this tiny flowering plant is in two of my garden containers. This shot was taken a few days ago. Thanks for stopping by.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2558
photos
200
followers
206
following
699% complete
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these little beauties, the look like a flower in a flower.
July 8th, 2021
close