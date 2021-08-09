Previous
Red Tug by seattlite
Red Tug

One of my favorite boats are tugs. Crowley Maritime is a marine services company. This shot was taken a couple of days ago from Beach Drive. Enjoy your day.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture and I like the pop of red against the cool blue water.
August 9th, 2021  
Diana ace
I like them too, so hard to believe what they are all capable of. Beautiful shot and colours.
August 9th, 2021  
