Lens Flare by seattlite
Lens Flare

This is deliberate lens flare. I love lens flare in certain photos like this one where it adds color in just the right area of the shot. Lowman Park Beach was the location for this shot.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Phil Sandford ace
I agree. On the right photograph the lens flare adds that little something.
August 11th, 2021  
Lis Lapthorn
Interesting capture
August 11th, 2021  
