Photo 2586
Lens Flare
This is deliberate lens flare. I love lens flare in certain photos like this one where it adds color in just the right area of the shot. Lowman Park Beach was the location for this shot.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
2
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2592
photos
198
followers
201
following
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
Phil Sandford
ace
I agree. On the right photograph the lens flare adds that little something.
August 11th, 2021
Lis Lapthorn
Interesting capture
August 11th, 2021
