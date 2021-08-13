Previous
Beats standing on the rocky beach... by seattlite
Beats standing on the rocky beach...

These two gulls were taking advantage of a discarded tire's smooth surface during low-tide a week or so ago. Have a great day.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lots of great shapes and textures in this. Looks like they are discussing the low tide. 😉
August 13th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Obviously having time to discuss the daily news !
August 13th, 2021  
