Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2588
Beats standing on the rocky beach...
These two gulls were taking advantage of a discarded tire's smooth surface during low-tide a week or so ago. Have a great day.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2594
photos
198
followers
201
following
709% complete
View this month »
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lots of great shapes and textures in this. Looks like they are discussing the low tide. 😉
August 13th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Obviously having time to discuss the daily news !
August 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close