Previous
Next
Spinning... by seattlite
Photo 2591

Spinning...

Colors made more colorful by the wind spinning this large pinwheel round and round. I spotted this yard art in a nearby neighborhood last week and took this quick shot. Have a great day.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Good find, very colorful!
August 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise