My Great Niece...But Not My Photo :)...

Natalie's mom, my niece, took this photo yesterday on the morning of her first day back to high school. She is starting her junior year. She and her brother worked during the summer to earn extra money. Natalie is a long-distance runner, artist. She has a strong work ethic and is a straight A student who attends a high school that challenges students in math, science. On top of all of that, she is the sweetest kid around :).